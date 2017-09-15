Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler has vehicle pinned against concrete ba - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler has vehicle pinned against concrete barrier on I-35

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

According to TxDOT, an 18-wheeler had a passenger vehicle pinned against the concrete barrier on SB lane of  I-35 at Spur 290 in Temple.

The accident happened at the 303-mile marker. 

The scene has been cleared but southbound lanes are gradually returning back to normal speed. 

