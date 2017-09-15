CTX former prisoners of war recognized

On Friday, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System held a brunch to honor 12 former prisoners of war and servicemen missing in action.

The FPOWs range from 75 to 99 years old from World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War.

The five former POWs who attended the event at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco were recognized for their personal sacrifices.

A roundtable was placed at the center of the auditorium as a symbol to those missing in action.

The third Friday of September is recognized POW/MIA day.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.