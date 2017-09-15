Police warn residents to ensure their dogs are properly secured

Moody police are warning residents to make sure their dogs are secure in their pens after an incident resulting in the death of a dog yesterday.

Police were called to Avenue A to a report of an aggressive dog.

A grandmother and granddaughter were in their neighborhood when a dog, out of its pen, displayed aggression towards them.

When police arrived, they tried to get the dog back into its pen, but the dog began to charge the officer. The officer fired one shot, killing the dog, Moody Police Chief said.

Police are now asking dog owners to ensure their dogs are properly secured.

“Fortunately no one was seriously hurt in the incident. It doesn’t feel good to have to put a dog down because of its behavior it's not the dog's fault,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

