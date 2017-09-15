Waco police investigate carjacking reported at Cefco

Waco police responded a report of a robbery at the Cefco gas station early Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m.

Police are headed to the store located at 1628 S. 18th St.

The clerk of the gas station said the robbery was a car jacking that took place near the Cefco, and the victim went inside to report the incident.

No other information was released at this time.

