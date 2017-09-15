Waco police investigate carjacking reported at Cefco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police investigate carjacking reported at Cefco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police responded a report of a robbery at the Cefco gas station early Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. 

Police are headed to the store located at 1628 S. 18th St. 

The clerk of the gas station said the robbery was a car jacking that took place near the Cefco, and the victim went inside to report the incident. 

No other information was released at this time. 

