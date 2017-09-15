Over 200 animals up for adoption at Pet Adoption Extravaganza - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Over 200 animals up for adoption at Pet Adoption Extravaganza

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

More than 200 animals will be up for adoption at the second annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton. 

Rescue Magazine, a network of local animal shelters, is hosting the event. 

It's taking place on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Dogs, cats, as well as birds and pigs, will be up for adoption, according to organizers. 

There will also be plenty of vendors and attractions for children. 

The entrance fee is $5 for adults and kids 12-years-old and younger get in for free.

