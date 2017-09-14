'Brazos Commons' gets initial funding approval

A group of companies wants to build a development called Brazos Commons near the Waco Riverwalk.

The development would include an 11 story hotel, four hundred apartments and shops on the University Parks Dr.

On Sept. 14 an advisory board for the city recommended giving the developers nearly six million dollars over four years, to help pay for the project's public improvements such as public parking.

That money will come from tax revenues of areas of downtown.

"If you think about your riverwalk experience, if you think about what the city can give you as a place to hang out on a Saturday afternoon. You are going to enjoy taking your family downtown in a few years even more than you do now because of projects like this," said Megan Henderson, City Center Waco Executive Director.

The city council will have the final say on whether the developers get the money, but it is unknown when the council will take a vote.

