Baylor Volleyball Hosts Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic

Baylor volleyball (7-3) will host the Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic this weekend, welcoming Texas State, St. John’s and UTSA to the Ferrell Center in Waco.

The Bears will close out the non-conference slate with three straight home matches as part of the five-match homestand. BU faces Texas State (8-3) Friday at 6 p.m. CT, followed by an 11 a.m. matchup against St. John’s (7-4) on Saturday. In the tournament finale, Baylor faces UTSA (0-8) at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bears will host Cub Club Day against UTSA Saturday night. Tickets will be $5 and are good for the entire day during this weekend’s tournament.

A live radio stream will be available for all BU matches at BaylorBears.com. Fans can also follow the team’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorVball.