Beaumont family displaced from Harvey, mom dies suddenly

A Beaumont father is trying to get back on his feet after his home was destroyed from Hurricane Harvey and his wife died.

Joseph Ardoin, his wife and five daughters had plans to move to Waco before Hurricane Harvey hit. The family had been in Waco a few weeks prior to the storm. They had plans to return to Beaumont to finish some things up, but on Sunday, Joseph's wife, LaShundrea Lemon-Ardoin, said she wasn't feeling well. She stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital. But she didn't make it.

"This was unexpected," Sarah Ardoin, Joseph's mother, said.

Joseph now has five girls under the age of ten to take care of alone. The family is looking for a place to live and Joseph is looking for a job.

Bubba's 33 Waco will host a fundraiser for the family on September 26th from 4 p.m.- midnight.

Waco River Safari will also host a fundraiser for the Family on September 30th.

