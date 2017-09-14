Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list captured

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive has been captured in Kentucky.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they are offering a reward for the most wanted fugitive from College Station.

Texas DPS added 35-year-old Herman Henry Fox to the list of the 10 most wanted fugitives list with a reward of up to $5,000.

Fox is wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/ threat.

Fox has been wanted since July 2017 and has ties to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He may also frequent the Houston area and his last known address was in College Station.

In August 2016, after being arrested on a drug charge near a hotel in College Station, authorities suspected Fox was engaging in human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution.

Warrants were later issued by Brazos County for trafficking and compelling prostitution. His criminal history includes assault, robbery, dangerous drugs and weapons offenses.

Fox was captured Dec.13 in Murray, KY.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.