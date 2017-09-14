Police search for suspect in Bryan shooting death, suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Bryan man.

Bryan police were investigating a body found in a parking lot near Citi Trends on Texas Avenue.

The man found has been identified as Carlos Mar

On Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man down near the Citi Trends located at 2300 S. Texas Ave. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the parking area. The man was pronounced dead from a possible gunshot wound, police said.

A warrant was issued for William Thomas Currie III, 35. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

