Police investigate body found in parking lot

Bryan police are investigating a body found in a parking lot near Citi Trends on Texas Avenue.

On Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man down near the Citi Trends located at 2300 S. Texas Ave. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the parking area. The man was pronounced dead from a possible gunshot wound, police said.

Police have closed Post Office Street from Texas Avenue to Cavitt Street and adjacent parking lots. They ask drivers avoid the area at this time.

Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

