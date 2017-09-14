Police investigate body found in parking lot

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
John Hoagland was one of ten soldiers that died when his ship, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker last month near Singapore.More >>
John Hoagland was one of ten soldiers that died when his ship, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker last month near Singapore.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.More >>
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.More >>
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.More >>
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.More >>