Man indicted on murder charges for death of 30-year-old

A man has been indicted on murder charges in the death of a 30-year-old Bryan man.

Bryan police were investigating a body found in a parking lot near Citi Trends on Texas Avenue.

The man found has been identified as Carlos Mar

On Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man down near the Citi Trends located at 2300 S. Texas Ave. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the parking area. The man was pronounced dead from a possible gunshot wound, police said.

A warrant was issued for William Thomas Currie III, 35. Bryan police said he was arrested without incident.

A grand jury indicted Currie on Dec. 7.

