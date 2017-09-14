Reward of up to $10,000 offered for information on firearm burglary of pawn shop

The Texas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of an individual who burglarized a pawn shop in Copperas Cove.

On Sept. 3 around 10:09 p.m., a man forcibly entered the Kwik Cash Pawn shop at 401 W. Business Hwy 190 and stole 26 firearms before fleeing the scene.

ATF said the suspect’s vehicle is described as an older black sedan, possibly a Honda.

The crime is being investigated by ATF and the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact ATF at 1-800-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.

