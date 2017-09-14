Two arrested for overnight burglary of a vehicle

Two men have been arrested for burglary of a vehicle early Thursday morning.

At 3:04 a.m., College Station police received a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Oney Hervey.

The caller observed two men inside a vehicle and provided accurate descriptions of the suspects as they attempted to flee the area.

Responding officers were able to immediately locate the suspects.

The two vehicles that had been burglarized were located and all stolen property was returned to its owners.

College Station police arrested the two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Daren White and 19-year-old Brandon Scanlin. White and Scanlin have been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.