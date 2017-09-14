Live grenade prompts evacuation in Hill County

The discovery of a live, WWII-era grenade prompted an evacuation in the city of Itasca Wednesday night.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office released a statement on their Facebook page, saying they were called out at 6:48 p.m. to assist Itasca Police and firefighters.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located the grenade in a ditch and all non-emergency personnel were evacuated from the area.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad was also called the scene. After examining the device, the unit determined it was Japanese grenade, capable of detonation.

The grenade was removed and put into a vehicle to be disposed. No one was hurt during the disposal.

