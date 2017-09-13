Dallas police looking for suspect that killed 71-year-old woman and stole her Lexus

The Dallas Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that killed a 71-year-old woman and stole her Lexus.

On Sept. 13 at around 10:53 a.m., Dallas police responded to the 7300 block of Paldao Dr.

The victim, 71-year-old Norma Kakacek was found dead inside her home from signs of homicidal violence.

There were no visible signs of forced entry.

The investigation appears that Kakacek's 2005 gray Lexus RX 330 SUV with Texas license plate CPR9301 is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective White at 214-671-3690.

