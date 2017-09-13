City of Cameron hires chief of police

The City of Cameron now has a new police chief.

The city announced Wednesday that Shane Snider was offered the position of chief of police after a special meeting Sept. 12. Snider's first day will be on Oct. 2.

Snider has worked for the Harris County Constable Precinct One in Houston for nine years. Snider has a total of 33 years in law enforcement.

“Snider will do well in Cameron, he has many years of experience and maturity,” said City Manager, Rhett Parker in a release. “He will be a hands on Chief of Police that will be in the trenches with his officers. His managerial style will be beneficial to the Cameron Police Department.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.