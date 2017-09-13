Looking for something to do in CTX this weekend? - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Looking for something to do in CTX this weekend?

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Texas? Here are a few ideas! 

FRIDAY

FRIDAY FOOTBALL SCORES HERE 

Sweat4Texas Family Workout - Temple 
9 AM - Temple Lions Park 

The Morticians - Waco 
7 PM - Waco Hippodrome

Scooter Brown Band - Waco 
7 PM - The Backyard Bar & Grill 

Bike Night - Killeen 
7 PM - Killeen Power Sports

Okotoberfest: Kickoff Party - Waco 
7 PM - Barnett's Public House

Bryan Thym - Killeen 
8 PM - Stillhouse Wine Room 

Byron Swan Band & Whiskey Myers - Waco 
8:30 PM - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro 

Russell Boyd Live Piano Show - Temple 
10 PM - Green Door

Friday Night Fever BYOB - Waco 
10:30 PM - Skate Country Waco 

SATURDAY

Killeen Ruff Ryders Car & Truck 10th Annual Car Show - Killeen 
8 AM - Killeen 

What's Up, Waco? Series Three - Waco 
11 AM - University High School 

Awesome Sports Collector Show - Killeen 
11 AM - Killeen Civic & Conference Center 

Bikes and Blues - Waco 
12 PM - Harley-Davidson of Waco 

World Play-Doh Day - Waco 
1 PM - Mayborn Museum Complex

18th Annual Waco Wine & Food Festival - Waco 
2 PM - Indian Springs Park West 

Live at La Fiesta: Divad Nedloh - Waco 
7:30 PM - La Fiesta 

John Baumann with Nick Sterling - Temple 
9 PM - O'Briens Irish Pub

The Back Creek Band - Killeen 
9 PM - Joker's Icehouse Bar & Grill

SUNDAY

Gears and Beers - Killeen 
9 AM - Joker's IceHouse Bar & Grill 

Sunday Funday - Steve Hamende - Waco 
3 PM - Lakeside Tavern 

Centra Mod Model Railway Show - Temple 
Mayborn Convention Center 

Progressive Wine Education Program - Killeen 
3 PM - Stillhouse Wine Room 

