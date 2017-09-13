Looking for something to do in CTX this weekend?

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Texas? Here are a few ideas!

FRIDAY

Sweat4Texas Family Workout - Temple

9 AM - Temple Lions Park

The Morticians - Waco

7 PM - Waco Hippodrome

Scooter Brown Band - Waco

7 PM - The Backyard Bar & Grill

Bike Night - Killeen

7 PM - Killeen Power Sports

Okotoberfest: Kickoff Party - Waco

7 PM - Barnett's Public House

Bryan Thym - Killeen

8 PM - Stillhouse Wine Room

Byron Swan Band & Whiskey Myers - Waco

8:30 PM - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Russell Boyd Live Piano Show - Temple

10 PM - Green Door

Friday Night Fever BYOB - Waco

10:30 PM - Skate Country Waco

SATURDAY

Killeen Ruff Ryders Car & Truck 10th Annual Car Show - Killeen

8 AM - Killeen

What's Up, Waco? Series Three - Waco

11 AM - University High School

Awesome Sports Collector Show - Killeen

11 AM - Killeen Civic & Conference Center

Bikes and Blues - Waco

12 PM - Harley-Davidson of Waco

World Play-Doh Day - Waco

1 PM - Mayborn Museum Complex

18th Annual Waco Wine & Food Festival - Waco

2 PM - Indian Springs Park West

Live at La Fiesta: Divad Nedloh - Waco

7:30 PM - La Fiesta

John Baumann with Nick Sterling - Temple

9 PM - O'Briens Irish Pub

The Back Creek Band - Killeen

9 PM - Joker's Icehouse Bar & Grill

SUNDAY

Gears and Beers - Killeen

9 AM - Joker's IceHouse Bar & Grill

Sunday Funday - Steve Hamende - Waco

3 PM - Lakeside Tavern

Centra Mod Model Railway Show - Temple

Mayborn Convention Center

Progressive Wine Education Program - Killeen

3 PM - Stillhouse Wine Room

