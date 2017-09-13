Ft. Hood training leaves one person dead

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
At least one person is dead and five others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.More >>
At least one person is dead and five others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.More >>
The Fort Hood Public Affairs said one person died during a training.More >>
The Fort Hood Public Affairs said one person died during a training.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>