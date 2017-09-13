Ft. Hood training leaves one person dead

The Fort Hood Public Affairs said one person died during a training.

A 1st Infantry Division HH-60M aircraft crew conducting medical evacuation conducted a training at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on the Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The training incident involved Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

The name of the soldier will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

