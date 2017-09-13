Fort Hood training leaves one person dead, soldier identified

The Fort Hood Public Affairs said one person died during a training and he has been identified.

A 1st Infantry Division HH-60M aircraft crew conducting medical evacuation conducted a training at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on the Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The training incident involved Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy died after falling during hoist training near the Robert Gray Army Airfield.

Sgt. Devoy was a medic with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Khirsten T. Schwenn, 2nd GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander in a press release. “The unexpected death of a family member is profoundly tragic. Staff Sgt. Devoy touched countless lives as a flight paramedic. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an extraordinary noncommissioned officer and teammate."

Devoy had joined the Army in 2010.

