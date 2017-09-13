Bryan police looking for missing senior man

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for a senior man that was reported missing.

On Sept. 13 at around 9 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of University Dr. East to report 75-year-old Lynn Sherman missing.

The wife of Sherman told police that while she attended an appointment, her husband left in their car without her knowledge. Sherman suffers from Alzheimer's.

Sherman was last seen driving a gray 2010 Ford Edge SUV, Texas handicapped license plate. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone that sees Sherman or know of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 979-764-3600.

