13-year-old girl hit by car near elementary school

A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Harker Heights police said the girl was crossing the intersection of Cowhand Drive and Wagon Wheel Drive when she was hit. There was no crossing guard or stoplight at the intersection.

The 13-year-old said she felt soreness so she was taken to the hospital but she did not sustain any serious injuries in this incident.

The driver is not facing any charges.

