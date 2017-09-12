Expect closures on both directions of Interstate 35 Wednesday night into Thursday morning

There is expected to be delays on Interstate 35 in both directions beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

TxDOT said that there will be lane closures as a contractor will continue to construct a bridge over the Lampasas Crossing of the BNSF Railroad.

On Wednesday, northbound and southbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

NB mainlanes will close at S. Loop 363

NB traffic will be detoured off of I-35 at Exit 300 and onto the frontage road

Traffic will reenter at I-35 at Central Avenue

SB mainlanes will close at Nugent Avenue

Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 302

SB traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363

Expect delays.

