Expect closures on both directions of Interstate 35 Wednesday night into Thursday morning

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

There is expected to be delays on Interstate 35 in both directions beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

TxDOT said that there will be lane closures as a contractor will continue to construct a bridge over the Lampasas Crossing of the BNSF Railroad. 

On Wednesday, northbound and southbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday. 

  • NB mainlanes will close at S. Loop 363 
  • NB traffic will be detoured off of I-35 at Exit 300 and onto the frontage road 
  • Traffic will reenter at I-35 at Central Avenue 
  • SB mainlanes will close at Nugent Avenue
  • Traffic will be detoured off I-35 at Exit 302
  • SB traffic will reenter I-35 at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363

Expect delays. 

