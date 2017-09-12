McAlister's Deli will open in Copperas Cove, first 50 in line will receive prize

A new McAlister's Deli is coming to Copperas Cove.

McAlister's is opening on Thursday at 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd. Suite 100. The restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m.

The first 50 guests in line will receive a $50 McAlister's gift card and a limited edition t-shirt. The Copperas Cove Junior High School Band will also make an appearance at the grand opening.

"We have operated in Killeen for over 10 years. Over time, so many in Copperas Cove have said they would like to see us closer. With this new location, we look forward to being able to service the Fort Hood and Copperas Cove communities for many years to come,” said The Saxton Group co-CEO, Adam Saxton in a press release.

