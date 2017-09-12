Waco Salvation Army heading to STX to help Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey may be long gone, but the relief efforts are far from over.

The Salvation Army has been there for victims since the beginning. Now Major Bradley Caldwell from the Waco location is heading south as part of the organization's long-term commitment to hurricane relief.

Caldwell said they'll be serving food to around 800 people each day for the two weeks they are there. A replacement team may be sent in after.

"People are hungry and people have lost their homes, their businesses, their places of work," said Caldwell. "Many people are affected throughout their whole life and we're not just taking them food but reassurance, comfort and care."

Caldwell and two other volunteers will deploy to South Texas at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13.

If you'd like to help Harvey victims through the Salvation Army, click here.

Checks may also be dropped off at 4721 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710.

