Baylor Men’s Tennis Places Four in ITA Preseason Rankings

The Baylor men's tennis team placed four players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Juniors Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck were ranked No. 40 and 68 in the initial singles rankings for 2017-18. Meanwhile in doubles, the junior tandem of Schretter and Will Little are ranked No. 19, and Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are tied for 41st nationally.

Last season, Schretter went 21-4 overall and 20-3 in dual-match singles play. He was 7-3 against ranked foes with victories over the then No. 42, No. 82 and No. 84 ranked players in the country. At one point in the middle of the season, Schretter won nine-straight singles decisions. In the final ITA singles rankings, Schretter was ranked No. 67 in the nation.

Bendeck went 24-12 and 13-7 in dual-match singles action, playing primarily at the No. 3 and 4 spots. He had the most successful fall season on the team, posting a 11-2 singles record and winning the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in January. He was ranked twice last season, peaking at No. 81 in the ITA rankings.

Schretter and Little went a combined 5-1 in doubles last season, including a perfect 4-0 during the spring. The junior got up to No. 53 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Bendeck and Petersen look to make their mark as they have yet to compete together, but both players helped BU compile a 46-27 (.630) doubles record in the dual season.

    Tuesday, September 12 2017
    Tuesday, September 12 2017
