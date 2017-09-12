UMHB Women's Golf wins Lady Bulldog Invitational

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's golf team followed up a solid opening day score with a blistering second round as the Cru rolled to a victory at the Lady Bulldog Invitational Tuesday in Seguin. UMHB recorded a 24-stroke victory in the season opening event.

UMHB fired a final round 299 to finish with a two-day total of 307-299=606 for first place. The Cru's final round 299 matches the third-best team round in program history. Trinity University finished second with a 316-314=630, U.T.-Dallas' 320-312=632 was good for third place, Schreiner University claimed fourth place with a 332-321=653 and Concordia Texas rounded out the top five at 335-321=656. There were ten teams competing in the tournament.

UMHB players swept the top three individual spots in the event. Casey Washmon won individual honors in her first collegiate tournament after posting a 72-78=150. McKenna Ralston (77-74) and Tori Gatling (79-72) tied for second place with 151's. Olivia Robinson tied for fifth place with an 80-75=155, Cassidy Rawls tied for 11th place with a 79-80=159 and Emily Ming carded an 89-85=174 to take 36th place for the Cru.

The tournament was played on a par-72, 5,863-yard layout at Max Starcke Park Golf Course in Seguin. The UMHB women will return to action with the Crusader Collegiate Invitational. That tournament is scheduled for October 2-3 at Stone Tree Golf Club in Killeen.