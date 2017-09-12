Highlassies Golf finishes in second place at Texas Intercollegiate

The McLennan Highlassies began their fall season with a second-place finish at the Texas Intercollegiate, held at the par-72, 6,040-yard Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village, Texas. The Highlassies shot 306-311-307 – 924 to finish eight strokes behind leader and host Texas Wesleyan, 306-302-308 – 916.
Sophomore Makenna Davidson shot 72-74-74 – 220 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for third place. Other McLennan scores: sophomore Joely Henderson, tied for seventh, 75-80-72 – 227; freshman Hannah Haltom, 14th, 80-78-81 – 239; sophomore Tyler Morrison, 16th, 82-79-80 – 241; and sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez, 18th, 79-81-85 – 245.
Other team scores: Western Texas, third, 316-312-316 – 944; Tyler, fourth, 314-310-326 – 950; Morningside, fifth, 333-316-331 – 980; St. Thomas, sixth, 327-335-335 – 997; Wayland Baptist, seventh, 334-344-339 – 1,017; Sterling, eighth, 362-348-35 – 1,062; and Jacksonville, ninth, 384-379-372 – 1,135.
Next up: Mark Allen ORU Shootout, Sept. 25-26, Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma