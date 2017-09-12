Highlassies Golf finishes in second place at Texas Intercollegiate

The Baylor men's tennis team placed four players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday. Juniors Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck were ranked No. 40 and 68 in the initial singles rankings for 2017-18. Meanwhile in doubles, the junior tandem of Schretter and Will Little are ranked No. 19, and Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are tied for 41st nationally. Last season, Schretter went 21-4 overall and 20-3 in dual-match singl...

