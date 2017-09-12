Highlassies Golf finishes in second place at Texas Intercollegia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies Golf finishes in second place at Texas Intercollegiate

The McLennan Highlassies began their fall season with a second-place finish at the Texas Intercollegiate, held at the par-72, 6,040-yard Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village, Texas. The Highlassies shot 306-311-307 – 924 to finish eight strokes behind leader and host Texas Wesleyan, 306-302-308 – 916.

Sophomore Makenna Davidson shot 72-74-74 – 220 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for third place. Other McLennan scores: sophomore Joely Henderson, tied for seventh, 75-80-72 – 227; freshman Hannah Haltom, 14th, 80-78-81 – 239; sophomore Tyler Morrison, 16th, 82-79-80 – 241; and sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez, 18th, 79-81-85 – 245.

Other team scores: Western Texas, third, 316-312-316 – 944; Tyler, fourth, 314-310-326 – 950; Morningside, fifth, 333-316-331 – 980; St. Thomas, sixth, 327-335-335 – 997; Wayland Baptist, seventh, 334-344-339 – 1,017; Sterling, eighth, 362-348-35 – 1,062; and Jacksonville, ninth, 384-379-372 – 1,135.

Next up: Mark Allen ORU Shootout, Sept. 25-26, Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Overtime High School Football Scores

    Overtime High School Football Scores

    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

  • Baylor Men’s Tennis Places Four in ITA Preseason Rankings

    Baylor Men’s Tennis Places Four in ITA Preseason Rankings

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:33:47 GMT
    The Baylor men's tennis team placed four players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday. Juniors Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck were ranked No. 40 and 68 in the initial singles rankings for 2017-18. Meanwhile in doubles, the junior tandem of Schretter and Will Little are ranked No. 19, and Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are tied for 41st nationally. Last season, Schretter went 21-4 overall and 20-3 in dual-match singl...More >>
    The Baylor men's tennis team placed four players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday. Juniors Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck were ranked No. 40 and 68 in the initial singles rankings for 2017-18. Meanwhile in doubles, the junior tandem of Schretter and Will Little are ranked No. 19, and Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are tied for 41st nationally. Last season, Schretter went 21-4 overall and 20-3 in dual-match singl...More >>

  • UMHB Women's Golf wins Lady Bulldog Invitational

    UMHB Women's Golf wins Lady Bulldog Invitational

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-12 21:53:09 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's golf team followed up a solid opening day score with a blistering second round as the Cru rolled to a victory at the Lady Bulldog Invitational Tuesday in Seguin. UMHB recorded a 24-stroke victory in the season opening event. UMHB fired a final round 299 to finish with a two-day total of 307-299=606 for first place. The Cru's final round 299 matches the third-best team round in program history. Trinity University finished second with a 316-...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's golf team followed up a solid opening day score with a blistering second round as the Cru rolled to a victory at the Lady Bulldog Invitational Tuesday in Seguin. UMHB recorded a 24-stroke victory in the season opening event. UMHB fired a final round 299 to finish with a two-day total of 307-299=606 for first place. The Cru's final round 299 matches the third-best team round in program history. Trinity University finished second with a 316-...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly