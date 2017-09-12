Chip and Joanna Gaines partner with Target to bring in new lifestyle brand

Soon you'll be able to find Magnolia products in your local Target or online.

Target and the Gaines's announced Tuesday a partnership that will not only bring Magnolia products nationwide but also help organizations in the community.

Hearth and Hands with Magnolia is the new home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The line will be a mix of "everyday products" such as table and wall decor.

Magnolia plans to donate time to help local communities and will donate through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations "involved with orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration."

You can find Hearth and Hands with Magnolia in stores and online Nov. 5.

