Traffic stop leads to human smuggling arrest

A traffic stop led to a human smuggling arrest in Weslaco.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the traffic stop happened on Sunday in Hildago County.

Troopers stopped the driver, Jonathan Guzman, 22, on US 281 north of FM 1017. The trooper found a person concealed under items on the floor of the vehicle. Another person was found in the factory storage compartment located behind the driver seat.

Guzman was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The two individuals were turned over to the RGV Sector - U.S. Border Patrol.

