CTX sailor killed in ship accident comes home

John Hoagland was one of ten soldiers that died when his ship, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker last month near Singapore.

Hoagland died Aug. 21 and had been working on the McCain since last October.

The sailor graduated from Shoemaker High School in 2015 and will be returning to Central Texas Tuesday for his burial on Thursday.

Hoagland will be buried in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

