Bare Arms Brewery announces new “BlueCat Ale”

Bare Arms Brewery announced it will partner with the Waco BlueCats to create a new craft beer.

The new beer, called “BlueCat Ale” is a smooth blonde ale and will be available for purchase at restaurants as well as in major retail stores throughout the Waco market.

The beer will be launched at three events in September. On Sep. 15 at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, the first 100 guests will receive a unique glass to try the ale. On Sep. 16, the beer will be introduced at Bare Arms’ annual block party and the 18th annual Wine & Food Festival.

“The importance of this partnership with Bare Arms was discussed in the very early stages of the BlueCats,” said team president Tom Hill. “We felt the BlueCat brand combined with the local brewery in Waco would create an incredible opportunity that would extend outside the gates of the stadium.”

The Waco BlueCats will play at a new $11 million ballpark in Bellmead with a seating capacity of 4,000. The stadium will include a beer garden on the 3rd base side of the stadium with views of the field. Opening day will be Thursday, April 25, 2019.

