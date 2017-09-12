Sheriff’s office warns about active warrant scam in the area

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a recent active warrant scam in Central Texas.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Dispatch and Warrants Division said the department received three calls from local doctors in reference to verifying active warrants.

The conversations revealed that each doctor received calls from a person who identified himself as a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. The caller said there were warrants for arrest for not appearing for a jury summons.

Officials said the caller identified himself as James Marshall, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department calling from 254-739-9913.

Marshall told each victim they had a warrant that could be taken care of by going to Office Max in Temple and purchasing a green dot card. Marshall also told the victims they must remain on the line to prove they were on their way to Office Max. They were told once they purchased the card to give Marshall the numbers off the card.

Marshall then assured the victims that once he verified the money was good, he would meet them at the Sheriff’s office in Belton. The victims told Marshall they could not make it and disconnected the call.

As of Sep. 11, the Sheriff’s Department has received at least six reports of this scam.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.