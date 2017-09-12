Jury selection in Twin Peaks trial delayed again after defense attorney files recusal of second judge

The jury selection process in the first Twin Peaks trial has been delayed until Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of potential jurors showed up for jury selection in the trial of Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos.

On Monday, visiting Judge Dan Mills recused Judge Ralph Strother from the case. On Tuesday, Judge Matt Johnson started the jury selection process.

Carrizal's attorney Casie Gotro, who caused the delay of the hearing on Tuesday, walked into the courtroom and asked the judge to speak with him.

Minutes later, District Clerk Jon Gimble announced "This saga is going to drag one more day."

The 150 potential jurors were asked to come back Wednesday morning. This is at least the third time, the jury selection has been postponed.

The selection process was halted after Gotro filed a recusal motion for Johnson. The judge filed an order soon after stating he would not recuse voluntarily and referred the case to the administrative judge for the 3rd Judicial Region Judge Billy Stubblefield.

Stubblefield told defense and prosecutors during a call Tuesday morning, he was in the process of locating a judge to do the recusal hearing, which he hoped for it to startt 11 a.m.

