Temple Fire & Rescue extinguishes roof blaze

Temple Fire & rescue responded to a call of a fire around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Temple Furniture Store--located at 108 North Main Street.

Thomas Pechal with Temple Fire & Rescue said units responding from a nearby station reported seeing flames from the three-story brick building, and the fire was under control around 10:35 p.m. There were not injuries. Pechal added the roof sustained minor damage, and the building's interior has smoke and water damage.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

