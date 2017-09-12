Temple Fire & Rescue extinguishes roof blaze

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
Temple Fire & rescue responded to a call of a fire around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Temple Furniture Store
