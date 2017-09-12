Police identify 20-year-old man who died in overnight shooting

Killeen police are investigating an overnight shooting that has resulted in one man's death. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Taron Tillman-Ratliff of Killeen.

Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS and Android and give an anonymous tip. All information given is anonymous and confidential, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this Homicide, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.