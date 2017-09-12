Killeen police investigating fatal overnight shooting

Killeen police continue to investigate a shooting that has resulted in one man's death.

Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown declared the man dead on the scene just before midnight.

We have a crew on the scene gathering more information right now--we'll post the information as it becomes available.

