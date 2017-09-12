Killeen police investigate fatal overnight shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen police investigate fatal overnight shooting

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting overnight in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive. 

Around 10:45 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead on the scene just before midnight.

No other details were released. 

