UMHB women's golf leads TLU Lady Bulldog Classic - Women's Golf Results

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's golf team opened the fall schedule in style by jumping out to the lead after the first round of the Lady Bulldog Invitational Monday in Seguin. The Cru holds a nine-stroke lead after its first competition round of the fall.

UMHB fired a 307 team round on Monday and holds a nine-shot advantage over Trinity University's second place 316. U.T.-Dallas is in third place with a 320, Hardin-Simmons shot 331 for fourth place and Schreiner University rounds out the top five with a 332 team score. There is a ten-team field competing in the tournament.

Casey Washmon has the individual lead after firing an even-par 72 for the Cru in her first collegiate round on Monday. UMHB's McKenna Ralston is tied for second place individually with a 77, Tori Gatling and Cassidy Rawls are tied for sixth place with 79's, Olivia Robinson carded an 80 to tie for 10th place, and Emily Ming is tied for 39th place after shooting 89 on Monday.

The tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,863-yard layout at Max Starcke Park Golf Course in Seguin. Teams will close out the event with an 8:00 AM shotgun start on Tuesday.