Women's Golf: Highlassies in second place at Texas Intercollegiate

The McLennan Highlassies opened the fall portion of their schedule today, shooting 306-311 –617 at the Texas Intercollegiate at the par-72, 6,040-yard Hawks Greek Golf Club in Westworth Village, Texas. The Highlassies sit in second place heading into tomorrow's final round, only nine strokes behind leader and host Texas Wesleyan (306-302 – 608).



Sophomore Makenna Davidson shot 72-74 – 146 and is in fourth place. Other McLennan scores: sophomore Joely Henderson, 13th, 75-80 – 155; freshman Hannah Haltom, 14th, 80-78 – 158; sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez, tied for 15th, 79-81 – 160; and sophomore Tyler Morrison, tied for 18th, 82-79 – 161.



Other team scores: Tyler, third, 314-310 – 624; Western Texas, fourth, 316-312 – 628; Morningside, fifth, 333-316 – 649; St. Thomas, sixth, 327-335 – 662; Wayland Baptist, seventh, 334-344 – 678; Sterling, eighth, 362-348 – 710; and Jacksonville, ninth, 384-379 – 763.



The tournament will conclude with the final round tomorrow morning.