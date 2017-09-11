Detectives search for man who will face assault charges

The Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives are searching for a man who assaulted a clerk while trying to purchase alcohol.

Detectives say the man was driving a silver two door Saturn. The detectives said the clerk had refused to sell him alcohol because he seemed to be intoxicated.

If you know who this man is, call Waco Police and reference case number 17-15115.

