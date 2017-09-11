Police investigate robbery at Temple H-E-B

Temple police are investigating a bank robbery that happened inside of an H-E-B in Temple.

Police said the robbery happened at 1314 W. Adams Avenue.

A witness told police that a woman came into the bank and demanded cash. Police do not know if a weapon was displayed.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. She was seen leaving in a blue or gray four-door Ford.

No other details were released.

