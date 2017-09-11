Road closures expected in Belton over the next two weeks - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Road closures expected in Belton over the next two weeks

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

Three streets in Belton will be closed for lane closures over the next two weeks. 

City of Belton spokesperson Paul Romer said that there will be a closure on Sparta Road between Loop 121 and Commerce overnight beginning on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

Other closures will take place for Avenue C and Avenue H at Main Street. 

