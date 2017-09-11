Road closures expected in Belton over the next two weeks

Three streets in Belton will be closed for lane closures over the next two weeks.

City of Belton spokesperson Paul Romer said that there will be a closure on Sparta Road between Loop 121 and Commerce overnight beginning on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Other closures will take place for Avenue C and Avenue H at Main Street.

