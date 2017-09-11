Teen runs for Gatesville Board of Trustees

A Gatesville High School Senior is running for a spot on the Gatesville ISD Board of Trustees.

18-year-old Ryan Coggins is also the school's student council president, a member of the choir and the leader of Shattered Dreams, a program that stresses the dangers of distracted driving.

The teenager said, "I can best represent students because I am a student."

News Channel 25 will have more on the campaign tonight at ten.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.