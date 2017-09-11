One dead after two-vehicle crash in Bosque County

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bosque County.

DPS said at 3:41 p.m., a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer was traveling South on FM 56 when the driver attempted to turn onto County Road 1296. A 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling North on the road was struck by the Ford when the driver failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was knocked into an abandoned 1985 Chevrolet pickup on the Northbound shoulder and the motorist, 40-year-old Brandon Hightower, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old from Covington, was treated and released at the scene.

Bosque County DPS is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

