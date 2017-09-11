Police looking for burglary suspect, considered armed and dangerous

Waco Police Detectives said they are looking for a man wanted on a felony burglary of a building charge.

They said 44-year-old Shawn Nobles is considered armed and dangerous. He is also a suspect in several other burglaries.

Police said that if you see Nobles, please immediately call 911. Anyone found harboring Nobles can face charges.

If you have any information, please message us or call the Waco Police Department Burglary Detectives at 254-750-3661.

