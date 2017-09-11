Police arrest burglary suspect, considered armed and dangerous - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police arrest burglary suspect, considered armed and dangerous

(Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives) (Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco Police Detectives said they have arrested a man wanted on a felony burglary of a building charge. 

When police first announced that they were looking for him, they said 44-year-old Shawn Nobles was considered armed and dangerous. He is also a suspect in several other burglaries. 

If you have any information, please message us or call the Waco Police Department Burglary Detectives at 254-750-3661.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly