Police arrest burglary suspect, considered armed and dangerous

Waco Police Detectives said they have arrested a man wanted on a felony burglary of a building charge.

When police first announced that they were looking for him, they said 44-year-old Shawn Nobles was considered armed and dangerous. He is also a suspect in several other burglaries.

If you have any information, please message us or call the Waco Police Department Burglary Detectives at 254-750-3661.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.