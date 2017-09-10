Man dies after rollover accident near West identified

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on I-35 near West.

DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson said a 1997 Chevy pick up truck was driving southbound on I-35 around 3:15 p.m. The driver of the truck, identified as Wesley Ray Rogers, drove off the road to the right, then over-corrected and rolling into the center barrier.

Rogers, 59, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He died at the scene.

The man's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.