CTX community steps in to help 8-year-old Hurricane Harvey victim

An 8-year-old Hurricane Harvey victim is overwhelmed by the hospitality of Central Texans.

We first introduced you to Jordan Robbins and her aunt, Julie Gannaway, on Sept. 7. Shortly after the story aired, the community sprang into action to help.

"She's been the happiest that I've seen her in her entire lifetime," said Gannaway. "Not because she has things, but because she feels love."

"I've been getting a lot of stuff. Clothes, shows, toys, personal things," said Robbins.

Robbins was rescued from the roof of a flooded apartment complex during Hurricane Harvey. She was sent to a shelter in Orange, then Killeen, before showing up at her aunt's house unannounced.

"On a roof, sitting, holding on, clutching to a baby doll. I still don't know what was going through her mind," said Gannaway. "She's stronger than I am right now, she really is."

Gannaway didn't have much to offer her niece when she arrived since she's medically retired and on a fixed income. There was no bed for her to sleep in or clothes for her to wear. That's when an eager community came forward to lend a hand.

"I met Ms.April. I met Ms.Tina. I met Mr.Pat," said Robbins.

"It just hasn't stopped," said Gannaway. "It's been a blessing!"

Gannaway has had more than 20 people reach out to her since the story aired. People have been stopping by her home daily to drop off donations and Gannaway said they'll continue to do so through next week.

"It looks like a little girl is loved here and well taken care of, not just by me and my love, but by the whole Central Texas community," said Gannaway.

Gannaway was just hired as a substitute teacher for Waco ISD, but she won't start for another month. Until then, she's relying on a GoFundMe account to help make ends meet.

