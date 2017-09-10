Traffic Alert: All NB lanes closed on I-35 after multiple vehicl - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: All NB lanes closed on I-35 after multiple vehicle accident

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
WEST, TX (KXXV) -

According to TxDOT all NB lanes on I-35 at Tokio Rd. in West were closed after multiple vehicle accidents. 

Traffic was being diverted to the southbound service road at exit 351.

All lanes are now back open. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly